Nigeria: Panic As Pipeline Leaks At Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

16 December 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ifeoluwa Adediran

Emergency responders are present at the scene to contain the incident.

A pipeline leakage has occurred at Arepo-Magboro, Lagos-Ibadan expressway where the office of the PUNCH newspaper is located.

This incident has left motorists and residents in the area panicky.

In a statement by Kehinde Hamzat, the Corridor a Commander FRSC, "the pipeline got bursted while men of Julius Berger, the construction company working on Lagos-Ibadan expressway were excavating a surface for worksite."

He urged motorists to find alternative routes, while those trapped in the traffic keep a safe distance from the incident scene.

"This has led to a standstill traffic situation on both sections of the expressway. Motorists are advised not to panic as professionals are being contacted to take care of the situation," he said.

Details later...

