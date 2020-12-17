Nigeria: Buhari Orders Immediate Reopening of Seme, Maigatari, Ilela, Mfun Borders

16 December 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the immediate reopening of four main borders. The President also directed that the remaining borders that were closed down should be reopened before the end of December 31.

The four borders that are to be reopened immediately are the Seme border in South West, Maigatari and Ilela borders in North West and Mfun borders in South-South.

The Minister of Finance Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the virtual Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Minister said restriction on the importation of some commodities, like rice and other products including poultry would however continue.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire said a technical working group working on the COVID-19 Vaccine has been set up, adding that the country has signed up with the World Health Organization, Who.

Details later...

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Zimbabwe
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. Warns Mozambique Conflict Could Spill Into SADC Region
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Magashule Must Step Down, South African Ruling Party Says

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.