Tanzanian Tycoon Subhash Patel Dies

15 December 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — Tanzanian tycoon Subhash Patel has passed on, private sector apex body confirmed on Tuesday.

Patel was the chairman of the Confederation of Tanzania Industries (CTI) and board member of the Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) which is the umbrella body of the private sector.

"We are deeply saddened by the news of Mr Subhash Patel's passing on. The late Mr Patel was TPSF Board Director, Chairman of CTI and a prominent leader within Tanzania and East Africa's business community. May the Almighty God rest his soul in eternal peace. Amen." TPSF wrote on its official twitter page (@tpsftz) on Tuesday.

No details about the cause of his death and other funeral arrangements have so far been issued.

Subhash Patel was the founder and managing director of Motisun Group which is a multimillion-dollar business that straddles the Tanzanian manufacturing sector.

"Patel left us when we needed him the most as we strive to strengthen the private sector as the engine of the economy and prosperity," stated the private sector body.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Zimbabwe
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. Warns Mozambique Conflict Could Spill Into SADC Region
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Magashule Must Step Down, South African Ruling Party Says

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.