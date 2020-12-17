Nigeria: None of the Abducted Schoolboys Is Dead - Masari

16 December 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State, has dismissed the report making the rounds that two of the Kankara schoolboys abducted by local bandits are dead.

He said that none of the boys is dead as reported by some sections of the media. "I went to the school on Monday and had the opportunity to discuss with with the students who escaped, they told me that none of them died", he said.

The governor disclosed this in a live chat with Channels Tv on Wednesday. When asked to speak on those responsible for the kidnap, Masari said, the local bandits roaming the forest of Zamfara and Katsina forests are responsible for the abduction.

Speaking further, he said: "We don't want any of the children wounded or killed, that's what is restraining our security personnel's from opening fire on the abductors.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

