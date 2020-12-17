Tanzania: Tributes Pour in After Patel's Death

Dar es Salaam — Business leaders, organisations and government officials paid tribute to Tanzanian tycoon Subhash Patel, who died on Monday night at the age of 62.

Details about the cause of the death of a prominent leader within Tanzania and East Africa's business community were scanty but The Citizen understands that he had been unwell for some time.

He died at his home in Dar es Salaam where medical doctors have been attending to him.

He was the founder and managing director of Motisun Group of Companies which is a multimillion-dollar business that straddles the Tanzanian manufacturing sector.

"Mr Patel was known for his exceptional business, charitable and religious leadership, philanthropy and social work," reads in part the statement issued by the management of the Motisun Group of companies.

The statement went further expounding that the deceased would always be remembered for his benevolence and enormous contribution to the growth of community and nation at large.