Tanzania: Premier Mourns Fallen Tycoon Subhash

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has joined the business fraternity in mourning the passing on of tycoon, Subhash Patel.

Subhash, the founder and Managing Director of Motisun Group, a multimillion-dollar business that straddles the Tanzanian manufacturing sector, died on Tuesday.

In his condolence message, the Premier expressed great sadness, saying Subhash will be remembered for his great contribution in establishing and developing industries in the country.

According to the Prime Minister, the deceased supported both the poor and rich.

"The country has lost a patriotic citizen, I pray for him to rest in eternal peace," said Mr Majaliwa.

The Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) also mourned the fallen tycoon and one of its vibrant members, Subhash.

Subhash was the chairman of the Confederation of Tanzania Industries (CTI) and board member of the Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) which is the umbrella body of the private sector.

TPSF wrote in its official twitter that Subhash was one of strong business leaders whose vision has contributed to the country's economic growth.

"We are deeply saddened by the news of Patel's passing on. The late Patel was TPSF Board Director, Chairman of CTI and a prominent leader within Tanzania and East Africa's business community. May the Almighty God rest his soul in eternal peace," the TPSF tweeted.

"Subhash left us when we needed him the most as we strive to strengthen the private sector as the engine of the economy and prosperity," stated the private sector body.

Subhash started his entrepreneurial life as a shopkeeper in his father's shop and later on as a trader selling spices. He gradually moved into the automobile business and later into manufacturing.

Since then, Subhash has gone on to build a business empire ranging from manufacturing of steel sheeting and pipes, rubber, paint and fizzy drinks.

The group of companies also runs one of the finest hotel and resort chains in Tanzania under the Sea Cliff and White Sands brand names. Subhash was well known and loved for his charity and philanthropy.

He also sat on the board of Bagamoyo District fund, which has helped build schools, hospitals, dug boreholes and even churches for the local community.

Most importantly, he was a religious leader and often led prayers at his local temple in Dar-es-Salaam. According to a family member, Subhash died in Dar es Salaam where he was receiving treatment.

He said he will be laid to rest tomorrow at Hindu cemetery, Kijitonyama in Dar es Salaam. Mohamed Dewji, a Tanzanian young billionaire, eulogised the late Subhash as someone who cared for his community, and gave back to the society.

"I'm saddened by the news of the passing of Mr Subhash Patel; someone who cared for his community, and went above and beyond to give back. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and relatives. May the Almighty rest his soul in eternal peace," mourned Dewji 'Mo'.