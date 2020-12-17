Nigeria: Covid-19 - Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy Cancels Yuletide Concerts

Following the increase in cases of the dreaded Corona Virus (COVID-19) and the call for an eminent second lockdown, Davido , Wizkid and Burna Boy have announced the cancellation of their December concerts this was after Davido made the announcement of 'DMW Live in Concert' a week earlier.

The FEM crooner made this announcement via his social media with reasons for his fans safety concerning COVID-19 second wave of the epidemic.

According to the official statement from the management, it states that, "Due to fears/scares of COVID-19, we recognize that the safety of the fans comes first."

While Davido posted on his Instagram page that, "Following increased and overwhelming concerns with the rise of Covid-19 cases in Lagos, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the upcoming 'Davido Presents DMW Live In Concert' scheduled to take place on Dec 28th. The health and well-being of our fans, employees and artists is of paramount importance so whilst we are disappointed, we know it is the right thing to do. Thank you to everyone that purchased tables. Your support brought us way closer to sold out status than we expected in a very uncertain time! We look forward to bringing you a DMW live in concert in the very near future. In the meantime, stay safe, sanitised and socially distanced. Thank you for your understanding and Merry Christmas in advance!"

Also, Livespot Xclusive Concert Experience scheduled to hold on the 19th and 20th of December 2020 which has Nigerian megastars, Burna Boy and Wizkid as the headliners has also been postponed indefinitely.

Musician and Livespot's CEO, Darey Art Alade took to social media on the 16th of December of 2020 announced the postponement of the event.

His post also reads: "Within the last few days, we have observed an aggressive increase in the number of COVID-19 and we are strongly convinced that it is our collective interest to postpone the Livespot Xclusive Concert Experience slated for this coming weekend 19th and 20th of December.

"Regardless of the thorough health and safety protocol (for which we already had official approval) that we have put in place, we know that this is the right thing to do at this critical time in our fight against the virus. And we salute all the government and health care workers doing all they can to keep us all safe. We believe you will receive from official sources in the coming days, regarding how to keep safe this festive period, and beyond," it stated.

The virus is threatening the health of Nigerians and the government is warning people to abide by all the rules and regulations guiding the COVID-19 virus prevention.