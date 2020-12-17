Tanzania: Sports, Entertainment Mourn Subhash Patel

15 December 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

SPORTS and Entertainment fraternity deeply mourn the death of the business mogul and the Executive Chairman of Motisun Group, Subhash Patel who passed away in Dar es Salaam.

T a n z a n i a Football Federation (TFF) through its president Wallace Karia yesterday sent condolence to the family, relatives and friends of Subhash Patel on behalf of Tanzania football fraternity and other sports stakeholders.

Karia, who labeled the late Shubhash as one of the great football stakeholders devoted to support the sport, said he will be remembered for his support he offered to the national teams when it came to accommodation.

The TFF president Karia said the late Shubhash will be remembered for facilitating the national senior team camp at one of the hotels owned by Motisun Group, especially White Sands Hotel on several occasions.

Also he was among the sports stakeholders who supported the federation when it hosted the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Dar es Salaam last year.

Also Simba Board Chairman Mohamed Dewji 'MO' mourned the departure of his fellow business tycoon and sports supporter.

Apart from football, the late Shubhash also engaged in supporting entertainment fraternity as Motisun group most often supported the Miss Tanzania Beauty pageants at White Sands hotel, which became the home to the country's beauties.

Patel was also the chairman of the Confederation of Tanzania Industries (CTI) and board member of the Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) which is the umbrella body of the private sector.

