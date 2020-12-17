Zimbabwe: Netflix Adds Zimbabwean Billionaire Strive Masiyiwa to Board of Directors

17 December 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwean billionaire Strive Masiyiwa, who founded telecom giant Econet Global, has joined the board of directors at Netflix.

The move follow's last week's news that Susan Rice left her board post in preparation to take a role in the Joe Biden administration.

"We are delighted to welcome Strive to the Netflix board," Netflix co-founder and co-CEO Reed Hastings said in a press release. "His entrepreneurship and vision in building businesses across Africa and beyond will bring valuable insights and experience to our board as we work to improve and serve more members all around the world."

Added Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, "I'm thrilled to have Strive join our board as we expand more across Africa and the world."

In addition to serving as executive chairman of Econet, the London-based Masiyiwa serves as a director for Unilever, the National Geographic Society and the Asia Society. He is a global advisory board member for Bank of America, the Council on Foreign Relations, Stanford University, and the Prince of Wales Trust for Africa, and is a longtime board member of the United States Holocaust Museum's Committee on Conscience.

A former board member of the Rockefeller Foundation, he is chairman emeritus of the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa and African Union Special Envoy to the continent's response to Covid-19.

"Netflix is at the forefront of bringing great entertainment from anywhere in the world to everyone in the world, and I look forward to working with the board and all stakeholders to continue its traditions of innovation and growth," Masiyiwa said.- deadline.com

