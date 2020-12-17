Nigeria Expects Covid-19 Vaccines By January - Minister

Daniel Schludi/Unsplash
(file image)
17 December 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi and Abbas Jimoh

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, has expressed optimism that the country's efforts towards procuring effective vaccines for the COVID-19 will begin to yield results from January 2021.

He disclosed this on Wednesday while addressing newsmen after the 28th virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting held at Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said they had already commenced bilateral talks with manufacturing companies and countries that had developed solutions.

He, however, identified the delicateness of storage of some types of vaccines and cost of storage as some of the factors being considered in shopping for the products.

"We have a technical working group working on the question of the vaccine. We have signed up with the World Health Organisation and GAVI for access to vaccines immediately they are available. But you know that these vaccines are new and the producers are, first of all, not giving any indemnity.

"The big countries where these vaccines are manufactured are of course giving themselves the priority to serve their own citizens first and we hope that the pressure from the World Health Organisation and GAVI (Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation) will be able to get a reserve for other countries which themselves are not manufacturing and be able to attend to what we signed up to; we signed up for the advanced market participation of the COVAX," he said.

Meanwhile, the council meeting was presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in Abuja and joined by President Muhmmadu Buhari from his country home in Daura, Katsina State.

The meeting took some critical decisions, which include approvals for procurement of essential drugs for HIV-AIDS treatment, equipment for cancer treatment for University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, first in North-Eastern States.

Approval was also given for a contract to construct an 11 storey building to serve as headquarters of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in Abuja.

The meeting also received the last batch of reports from ministers on ENDSARS interactions in their states.

Similarly, the Federal Government has denied approving a fine of N20,000 for the non-usage of facemasks in public places amidst the growing fears of possible nationwide lockdown due to the rising infection cases of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Dr. Sani Aliyu, told Daily Trust that, such report should be ignored.

There were social media reports that the Federal Government has imposed a N20,000 fine for 'No Mask in Public'.

But Dr. Aliyu told Daily Trust that "Who pronounced that? I am definitely not aware of this. You guys should not be relying on social media for your news."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Zimbabwe
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. Warns Mozambique Conflict Could Spill Into SADC Region
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Magashule Must Step Down, South African Ruling Party Says

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.