Kenya: Aga Khan Hospital Bans Valve Masks

17 December 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hillary Kimuyu

The Aga Khan University Hospital has banned the use of masks with valve respirators within its premises with immediate effect.

Masks are now commonplace across the globe as experts advise face coverings can help cut the spread of coronavirus.

However, scientists have warned not all facial coverings protect both the wearer and those around them.

Thus, the hospital in a statement on Wednesday warned such masks only protect the wearer and offer no protection to those around them.

"The design of these masks allows inhaled air to be filtered but the exhaled air is not. The exhaled air can be expelled towards others even more than from a person not wearing a mask," the hospital's statement read in part.

"Some types of masks, including N95 masks as well as cloth masks, include a plastic one-way valve on the front that makes it easier to breathe."

"When you breathe in, the valve is closed, but when you breathe out, it opens to allow your exhalation to leave unfiltered."

The World Health Organization (WHO) does not advise using masks or respirators with exhalation valves.

However, recent studies have found that they are less effective at preventing the spread of the coronavirus because they put people near the wearer at risk.

In April, the government published a law which imposed a fine of Sh20,000 and a jail term of six months, or both, for anyone found not wearing a mask in public as a preventative measure against the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The law also requires the mandatory use of face masks in public vehicles as well.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Zimbabwe
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. Warns Mozambique Conflict Could Spill Into SADC Region
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Magashule Must Step Down, South African Ruling Party Says

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.