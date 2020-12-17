Tanzania: Preps to Document 60 Years of Hosting Refugees Underway

IN an effort to ensure that Tanzanians understand the history of their country in receiving and retaining refugees, various stakeholders are collaborating with the government in writing a book that will explain how the nation has spent over 60 years providing safe haven for the displaced persons.

Speaking recently to reporters and stakeholders from Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) at a two-day workshop held in Dar es Salaam, Director General of Dignity Kwanza, Janemary Ruhundwa said that the organization is participating in the process to ensure that the history that has lasted for more than 60 years of Tanzania's participation in receiving and sheltering refugees is documented accurately.

"This book will be written by ourselves. So we have decided to meet all Tanzanians who we think can have information about refugees so that we can document everything about hosting refugees," said Ms Ruhundwa.

She also said that as Dignity Kwanza they believe that history will help the community understand the country's contribution to the regional peace and economic development.

"The government's efforts to implement development projects, supporting the refugee camps and there settlement is something we want to include in the book now," she said and hinted that the 60-year book of receiving and sheltering refugees is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

She urged fellow writers to use to write about refugees in detail so that Tanzanians can understand on generation of refugees.

Commenting on the '60-year history of receiving and retaining refugees in the country', Chief Administrative Officer, Camp and Housing from the Tanzania Department of Refugee Services, Stephen Msangi said it has gone through challenges and success so the book is worth writing.

Msangi said for 60 years now Tanzania has received refugees from Malawi, Mozambique, DRC Congo, Burundi, Rwanda, Uganda and Kenya so if the history is written it could reflect that reality.

"We have received so many refugees and some have applied for citizenship, some are already Tanzanians but many have returned to their home countries after having been cleared on the environment and peace," he said.

In addition, he urged the book to outline the challenges that the country faces in sheltering refugees so that Tanzanians know.

The Department's Legal Officer, Asnath Barnabas said the book would open a new page in the country's refugee hosting.

Meanwhile, Women and Children's Legal Aid Center (WLAC), Ruth Ndagu said the book will make a significant contribution to Tanzania which has been receiving refugees for 60 years and more.

"Society will understand well the concept of refugees but we will also continue to maintain our peace and be well to refugee as they prepare to see peace and opportunities in their countries of origin," she said.

Ndagu added that the book would open a new page for international organizations to increase aid in the area.

Saimon Samitei, a Senior Project Manager from Relief to Developing Society (REDESO) said the writing of the book was timely.

He said stakeholders should support the writing of the book to help the Tanzanian community get education.