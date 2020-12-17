South Africa: Eastern Cape Premier Welcomes Beach Closures - Afriforum Heads to Court

16 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has welcomed province-wide beach closures, saying that he strongly believes that the measures will help to contain the spread of coronavirus infections in the province. He welcomed the public abiding by the closures on the 16 December public holiday, traditionally a busy beach day in the province. However, civil rights organisation AfriForum is heading to the high court to have the regulations declared invalid.

The first day of a 19-day beach ban in the Eastern Cape to fight the Covid-19 outbreak coincided with what traditionally is one of the year's busiest beach days, the 16 December public holiday, near-perfect weather and mass compliance with the controversial regulations.

The province has a cumulative total of 149,510 Covid-19 cases and the highest death toll in the country at 5,568.

"These numbers are a worrying concern to us. The festive season poses a serious threat to the people of the province because of the possible spread of infections. That is why we are implementing the integrated Festive Season Plan to protect the lives of our people," said Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane.

Data for the province released on Tuesday showed that close to half the new infections in...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

