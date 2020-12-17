Cameroon: CHAN 2021 - Douala Ready With Sports Infrastructure

Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute inspected the main stadiums, training stadiums and the access roads to the stadiums as well as the East entrance to Douala on December 15, 2020.

Prime Minister, Head of Government, Joseph Dion Ngute has expressed satisfaction with the sports infrastructure put in place in the economic capital, Douala, in readiness for the African Nations Championship (CHAN) that Cameroon will host from January 16 to February 7, 2021.

At the end of an inspection visit to Douala on December 15, 2020, the Prime Minister in his opening statement during an evaluation working session that continued in-camera said, the Head of State, President Paul Biya has instructed him to come to Douala in order to ensure that everything is ready for the successful organization of the continental sporting event. Indeed, matches will be played at the Japoma and Reunification Stadiums in Douala. While competing teams will train at the two training pitches of the Japoma Sports Complex, Banamoussadi Stadium, Brasserie Stadium at Ndokotti and training pitch of Bepanda Reunification Stadium.

Evaluating the readiness of the infrastructure for the competition, PM Dion Ngute said, he has observed with satisfaction that several projects were completed. He said that globally the Confederation of African Football (CAF) major prescriptions were satisfied. The Prime Minister however, expressed worry about some projects that were still being executed, citing the particular case of the East Entrance to Douala from Yaounde. Talking about the said project, he said, "We are sure that by the time the competition begins, things will be much better." In fact, on December 15, 2020 morning workers of the Razel company were busy on the road with a coat of tar being put at the Yassa junction.

The evaluation meeting in the Conference Hall of the renovated Reunification stadium in Bepanda in which the Ministers concerned and other stakeholders gave their reports came after the Prime Minister and his entourage paid guided visits to the retained stadiums for the 2021 CHAN competition. He kicked started the visit at the Japoma Sports Complex where he was happily surprised at the sports jewel. After visiting the various parts of the complex, he declared to the press that, "What we have seen so far is excellent. It is good. The stadium is beautiful, the infrastructure is modern. We have got everything that we want to." Zeki Bozkurt, the Project Manager of YENIGUN Turkish company that has built the complex told reporters that everything in the 50,000 capacity stadium was completed and what remained to be completed by June 2021 were the Olympic Swimming Pool and the Multipurpose Hall.

From the Japoma Sports Complex, Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute inspected the Brasserie training stadium at Ndokotti where he saw workers mowing the grass as part of the finishing touches. He later on visited the Banamoussadi training Stadium before rounding off at the Reunification Stadium at Bepanda. In all, Prime Minister Dion Ngute after his inspection mission said, "The Head of State has made it possible for Africans to feel proud." As such, he declared. "I urge all citizens of Cameroon and Douala in particular to reserve a warm welcome to our African brothers who will be here." He further invited the population to attend matches.