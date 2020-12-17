Cameroon: KV Ostende - Fabrice Ondoa Sacked

The Belgian soccer club, KV Oostende, KVO has decided to put an end to the contract of Indomitable Lions goalkeeper, Fabrice Ondoa after he organised a lockdown party in his apartment in Belgium on Saturday, December 12, 2020. According to a statement from the Belgian club published yesterday Tuesday, December 15, 2020, police were called to Fabrice Ondoa's place Saturday for noise pollution. When they got there, they discovered he had organised a lockdown party with ten other persons who allegedly violated all COVID-19 measures. The club adds that the police officers were verbally harassed. Ondoa has 40 worldwide matches for Cameroon to his title. He comes from Barcelona's youth academy and has performed at Ostend since 2018, the place he was reserve goalkeeper this season.