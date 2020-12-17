Cameroon: Guinness Super League - Sixth Playing Day Kicks Off Today

The competition will take place on 16, 17 and Saturday, December 19, 2020.

The sixth playing day of the Guinness Super League will kick off in stadiums across the country today December 16, 2020. The competition will take place today, December 16, tomorrow, December 17 and Saturday, December 19, 2020. A total of 12 teams are in the race for the tittle. The sixth playing day promises to be tough as each side will be out for a win in order to secure a comfortable seat on the classification table.

During the last day five matches played on Monday, December 14, 2020, FC Ebolowa lost at home to Amazone FAP 0-1. The goal was scored by Ngah Manga. The encounter ended the series of matches played last weekend. Three games ended in an away win while three sides won at home. In Guider, Caïman FC beat Renaissance Guider 4-1 and AS Diamare lost to Renaissance Athletic 0-1, In Yaounde Canon beat Eding FF 4-0, Louves Minproff beat Éclair Women 2-0 and AWA FF played a 0-0 tie with Vision Sport FC. According to the official programme, Louves Minproff will clash with Vision Sports FC today at the Yaounde Omnisports Annex Number One Stadium at 2:00 p.m. Louves Minproff will be out for a kill while Vision Sports will be seeking to maintain their position on the classification table. Louves Minproff are second on the classification table with 13 points while Vision Sports is fifth with eight points.

Tomorrow, Canon FF will take on AWA FC at the Yaounde Omnisports Stadium Number One. AS AWA FF is currently third on the table with 11 points while Canon is ninth with four points. AWA FF will want to bounce back with a victory to keep their title hopes alive. Eding FF will welcome Amazones FAP. Amazone FAP is leading the table with 15 points. Eding is on the seventh position with six points. Amazones FAP on their part will want to maintain their top position on the classification table. On Saturday December 19, Renaissance Women will play against ASFF Diamare at the Guider Municipal Stadium. Still in Guider, Renaissance Athletic will play against Caïman FC in Guider. Éclair FC will challenge FC Ebolowa at the Sa'a Municipal Stadium.