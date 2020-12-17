Cameroon: National Institute of Vocational Trainers - Campaign to Present Facilities Kicks Off

16 December 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

It was launched by the Minister of Employment and Vocational Training, Issa Tchiroma during a ceremony organised December 15, 2020 in Yaounde.

A national campaign to present the different services offered by the National Institute for Vocational Trainers and Programme Development has been launched. It was launched by the Minister of Employment and Vocational Training, Issa Tchiroma Bakary during a ceremony organised December, 15, 2020 at the institute's campus in Yaounde.

The Coordinator of the institute, Dr François Tabi Akono while welcoming participants to the event, said the campaign which will run for close to a month is geared towards letting the entire nation know the facilities offered by the institution. The campaign, he stated, will be spread to all the 10 regions of the country. The coordinator further revealed that the institute created under the framework of the international cooperation between Cameroon and Korea offers technical and pedagogic training in all activities related to vocational training. More precisely, Dr Tabi explained that the priority motives of the institute inaugurated on December 20, 2019 include improving the competency of in-service vocational training trainers and cultivate pre-service vocational trainers in Cameroon. To attain these objectives, the institution has up-to-date infrastructures like well-equipped laboratories and research platforms.

Minister Issa Tchiroma Bakary while launching the campaign, called on stakeholders to adhere to this initiative and broadcast the services offered by this institution. He stated that the institution would go a long way to boost the human resource potentials of the country. Minister Tchiroma as well appreciated the fruitful cooperation which exists between Cameroon and Korea that has led to the creation of the institute which is one of a kind in Central Africa in particular and Africa as a whole.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. Warns Mozambique Conflict Could Spill Into SADC Region
Time to Consider Talks With Boko Haram?
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.