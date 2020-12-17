South Africa: Bail Application for the Accused in Top Cop Charl Kinnear's Murder Delayed Until February 2021

analysis

Zane Kilian's family has appealed to Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola to secure his release on bail, but the high-profile murder accused will be back in court in seven weeks.

Family representative Nicolene Kilian wrote to Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola shortly after an incident on Saturday, 6 December when a prisoner who was visibly sick, she claimed, entered Kilian's cell at the Goodwood Correctional Facility.

Both Kilian and the prisoner were eventually tested for Covid-19 and, pending the outcome of the results, his scheduled bail application in Bellville Regional Court was postponed to Tuesday, 15 December.

"We have serious concerns for the safety of Zane while in custody, given the risk of the high-profile, public nature of this investigation. It is our belief that being incarcerated for any unnecessary extended period is placing his life at great risk, given the nature of the case," she wrote.

Kilian, a former rugby player, faces charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and the unlawful interception of communications emanating from the assassination of Anti-Gang Unit Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear on 18 September in front of his home in Bishop Lavis, Cape Town.

He "pinged" Kinnear's phone 2,400 times until...