Somalia: PM Roble Orders for Speedy Investigation Into Military Officers' Killing in Galmudug

Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble has on Galmudug authorities and security agencies to speedy investigations into the killing of the military officials that were killed last week.

Prime Minister Roble said the perpetrators were ruthless and opposed to the ongoing development, noting that the slain officers were serving their communities.

The Prime Minister also indicated that the Somali government to assist Galmudug in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

The Prime Minister is holding meetings in Dhusamareb and will discuss security, development, reconciliation and other issues with the Galmudug administration, military officials and various sections of the society.

At least five Somali military officials were killed and three others wounded when gunmen ambushed a military convoy near the town of Guri-El in central Somalia's Galmudug state on 9th December.

The attack took place as the Somali national army personnel were returning from a training workshop in Guri-El, located approximately 450 kilometres (270 miles) north of the capital Mogadishu.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack last Wednesdays attack.