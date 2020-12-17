Gambia: BAC Launches Toll-Free No - 1220

The management of the Brikama Area Council (BAC) has taken a giant step to launch its first ever toll-free line (1220) aimed at reducing burden on people who could not directly go to the council for official transactions.

Funded by the UNDP's Economic Management Programmes, the launching was done during the council's first annual stakeholders' conference on 14 Dec. 2020.

West Coast Region (WCR) governor, Lamin Sanneh and key stakeholders and representative from PURA attended the launching.

Governor Sanneh in his opening speech, acknowledged the efforts by the management of the council, saying the initiative will bridge the gap in communication between the council and the taxpayers.

He stated that the level of turnout of the stakeholders in the forum was a clear indication of the importance of enhancing effective engagement.

Modou Jonga, CEO BAC, dilated on the significance of the new initiative - the toll-free number - while describing it as historical which could ensure a more responsive, open and proactive council.

"For us, every voice counts and this even manifests our bold commitment to public service delivery, principle of accountability and transparency and our resolve to uphold and sustain the principles of grass root democracy."

"It is our strong expectation that this inclusive dialogue with you will give us a unique platform to better identify joint solution and opportunities to building a council that is responsive to the needs and aspiration of the people."

This dialogue is consistent with our strategic goals as enshrined in our Strategic Development Plan 2020- 2024. The objective of today's engagement is to build strategic partnership and relationship towards the attainment of our 7 strategic goals and to maximize opportunities to building a responsive and a vibrant council."

The BAC Chairman Sheriffo Sonko, said: "We are deeply convinced that a stakeholder engagement is undoubtedly key to attaining our vision to be a vibrant and environment -friendly council that provides the right condition for the effective involvement of various actors in the economic and social life of the region."

The BAC chairman expressed gratitude to all the participants who helped them make the event a reality.