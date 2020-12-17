South Africa: May It Please the Court - We Cannot Afford to Be Distracted By Judge Mogoeng's Bizarre Remarks

opinion

With lives at stake and SA facing a second wave of the pandemic, we need to ensure our messaging remains on target. We do not need the Chief Justice of South Africa undermining science through public prayer with remarks about the Antichrist that are devoid of any scientific and medical truth, logic or reason.

"Unless we do things differently, this will be the last Christmas for some," said President Cyril Ramaphosa during an update to the nation on developments in South Africa's Covid-19 response on 14 December 2020. This is the public health messaging which we need: clear, concise and compelling.

However, despite efforts being made to improve public health messaging, people in prominent positions spreading misleading information create the fertile soil for scientific conspiracy theorists who seek to sow further distrust in science.

