South Africa: We Need to Rethink Our Fight Against Gender-Based Violence to Incorporate All of Society

16 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Lebogang Mahlalela

A nation so focused on forgetting is unable to tackle the systemic causes of gender-based violence because it does not address its past perpetuation of this violence. It's time that we start having frank conversations.

South Africa is a nation at war for decades. The enemy has been its women. With the #16DaysOfActivism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign coming to an end, it becomes imperative to take a moment to rethink, re-evaluate, and adopt a more systemic and solutions-based approach to this "second pandemic".

The fight against gender-based violence (GBV) must recognise the equal role of business, government, civil society, as well as ordinary South Africans in the struggle. If the statistics continue to rise unabated, then our efforts do not suffice. It is time to re-strategise a way forward.

A number of key areas which can assist in providing a collaborative strategy in the fight against GBV remain unaddressed:

Government

Governmental responses have often been misdirected, lethargic and even counterproductive, and there still exists a gap between legislation and enforcement.

Data collection on violence against women should be consolidated nationally and regionally to ensure that GBV in phenomena, pandemics and/or disasters such as Covid-19 must be...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Zimbabwe
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. Warns Mozambique Conflict Could Spill Into SADC Region
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Magashule Must Step Down, South African Ruling Party Says

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.