Eritrea: Saudi Arabia' Delegation in Eritrea

16 December 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

President Isaias Afwerki met yesterday, 15 December, at the State House Saudi Arabia's delegation led by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. The delegation delivered messages from King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud as well as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to President Isaias.

The two sides held extensive talks on bilateral ties and regional issues of mutual importance. Affirming that the two countries hold convergent views and positions on all these matters, they agreed to bolster their ties and to establish a Joint Committee to implement the common vision.

Upon arrival at the Asmara International Airport, Prince Faisal bin Farhan was accorded warm welcome by Foreign Minister Osman Saleh, Presidential Adviser Yemane Gebreab, as well as Mr. Saqir Suleymani Alqureshi, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Eritrea.

The delegation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia led by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud returned home in the late evening hours of today, 15 December.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Zimbabwe
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. Warns Mozambique Conflict Could Spill Into SADC Region
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Magashule Must Step Down, South African Ruling Party Says

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.