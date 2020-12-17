Eritrea: Saudi Arabia' Delegation in Eritrea

President Isaias Afwerki met yesterday, 15 December, at the State House Saudi Arabia's delegation led by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. The delegation delivered messages from King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud as well as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to President Isaias.

The two sides held extensive talks on bilateral ties and regional issues of mutual importance. Affirming that the two countries hold convergent views and positions on all these matters, they agreed to bolster their ties and to establish a Joint Committee to implement the common vision.

Upon arrival at the Asmara International Airport, Prince Faisal bin Farhan was accorded warm welcome by Foreign Minister Osman Saleh, Presidential Adviser Yemane Gebreab, as well as Mr. Saqir Suleymani Alqureshi, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Eritrea.

The delegation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia led by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud returned home in the late evening hours of today, 15 December.