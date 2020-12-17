Sudan: RSF Holds Three Men for a Month

Kabkabiya — Three young men are reportedly being held by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in El Sareif Beni Hussein, North Darfur, for one month.

Adam El Dom told Radio Dabanga that three of his relatives were detained by an RSF officer from the Abu Jadad area in El Sareif Beni Hussein locality about a month ago.

Ishag Hussein, Aboud Eisa, and Ibrahim Salaheldin are being detained in the RSF headquarters in Kabkabiya. They have not been charged. Salaheldin was beaten, tortured, and forced to hand over his personal documents, El Dom said.

The three youths allegedly had gold from the Awreo mine near Kabkabiya on them when they were detained.

Legal procedures involving the police and the prosecution have been undertaken to secure the release of the detainees. Complaints have been made at the RSF garrison, but to no avail.

