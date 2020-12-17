Gambia: Wafu Zone a U-17 Tourney Defer Until Further Notice

16 December 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The 2020 West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Zone A football tournament has been postponed until further notice.

The Sub-regional football championship was initial set to begin on 11 December 2020 in Sierra Leone but the organising committee decided to postpone the tournament until further notice.

Six countries namely the host nation Sierra Leone, Senegal, Guinea Bissau, Guinea Conakry, The Gambia and Mauritania have confirmed their participating in the Sub-regional football championship.

According to West Africa Football Union (WAFU), the new date for the tournament will be commutated to the participating countries.

Meanwhile, the 2020 WAFU Zone A football tournament will serve as qualifiers for the 2021 Africa U-17 Youth Championship to be hosted in Morocco.

