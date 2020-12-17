Gambia: Nuha Marong Scores Brace for Spanish Side Granada

16 December 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.s. Camara

Gambian international striker, Nuha Marong guided his Spanish third division side, Club Recreativo Granada to a 2-1 at home win over Yeclano in their week-eight fixtures of the of the Spanish Segunda B (Third Division) League played at the Ciudad Deportiva del Granada CF on Sunday.

The 27-year-old scored his side both goals in the 59th and 72nd respectively to inspire the Granada B side to a comfortable win over Yeclano.

The Spanish-Gambian born player helped Granada B team to go into the Christmas holiday away from the relegation zone.

The Santa Coloma de Farners-born player has registered three goals in eight games for Granada II team.

Nuha Marong was signed by Granada CF on January 9, 2020, and was first sent to the reserve team, Club Recreativo Granada after leaving Racing de Santander.

Granada B team occupies fifth position with 13 points, while Yeclano sits tenth position with 3 points in the Spanish Third Division League group 4 B after eight games.

Upper Nuimi inter-village tourney kicks off

Upper Niumi District Sports Committee recently commenced its 2020 inter-village football tournament sponsored by Gambia For All political party at the tune of D65, 000.00.

Chief of staff Bolong Sonko said their party is embarking on demonstrating the dictate of their manifesto which catered for youths and women support.

He thanked Dr. Bakary J. Sonko for sponsoring the trophy on behalf of the party, saying his gesture should be regarded as a way to enhance unity among youth and not partisan politics.

National youth mobilizer Saidou Bayo, said GFA is for all especially youth who are future leaders.

"We are acting in accordance with our party manifesto to engage youth to come together in unity for national development," he added.

He said they sponsored similar football tournaments in Foni Bwaim and Sintet, Brikama North and South respectively. He concluded by thanking Dr. Bakary J Sonko a native of Upper Niumi as well as Upper Niumi District Sports Committee for such an amazing organisation.

Sports Secretary Kemo Y Ceesay, welcomed GFA's intervention in Upper Niumi and described it as very timely.

Mr. Ceesay described sports as a unifying platform for youth most especially football.

He added that sports is no more just for leisure but also improves common understanding among people which is exceptionally valuable and important for our unity.

"It is through unity that we can achieve our developmental goals and some of our lives objectives," he also said.

He further said that sports can change one's life, that of his family and society, giving examples of Musa Barrow, Musa Juwara, Sadio Mane, Kalifa Manneh among others who all started at small villages. He went on to say that with determination they become national prides.

He thanked GFA for the sponsorship and called on other political parties to emulate them.

He concluded by reminding all that Covid-19 is still around and urge all to follow the ministry of health regulations and guidelines.

Saturday 12th December opening game saw Pakau Njogu beat Kerr Demba Kholleh 2-nil. Abdou Aziz Jallow and Abdou Latif Kah scored for Pakau Njogu in the 38and 56 minutes while Modou Jeng registered Kerr Demba Kholleh's consolation goal in 68 minute.

In the other encounter played on Sunday 13 December, Pakau Saloum defeated Kahyel by a lone goal with Marabou Jallow scoring the only goal of the game in the 27 minute.

