Gambia: Fulbeh Africa Meets Ahead of 8th Ordinary Anniversary Celebration

Fulbeh Africa, a youth-led association recently met to devise strategies ahead of its 8th anniversary celebration slated for December 25th at the Basse Mini Stadium.

The meeting also accorded executives the opportunity to brief the general membership on preparations as well as to seek for ideas and opinions from general membership to ensure a smooth and successful anniversary celebration.

The annual event is characterised by cultural display, conference and discussion on issues confronting the association.

According to officials, guests from different African countries such as Burkina Faso, Sierra Leone and Senegal have confirmed their participation in this year's mega event.

Alieu Sowe, president of Fulbeh Africa expressed his association's readiness ahead of the event, saying the logistic team has already visited and assessed the venue of the event to inspect accommodations for the expected guests.

"We have already assessed their accommodations for our dignitaries." he said.

The organisation's members, he said, would be stationed at The Gambia College dormitories while dignitaries would be hosted at hotels and lodges in Basse.

Sowe called on the general membership to come forward and contribute immensely to the smooth hosting of this year's event.

Amie Bah, vice president of Fulbeh Africa called on the membership to participate effectively in the preparation to ensure this year's anniversary is a success.

Saidal Ali Bah, cultural officer and head of programme committees, who just returned from Basse on an assessment tour, said this year's anniversary would witness performances in seven different cultural activities.

"We have realised that the people of Basse do not understand how they are going to perform these activities during the anniversary," he said.

However, he was quick to add that his team has put a proposal in place as to how these cultural activities would be performed successfully during the mega anniversary.

Other speakers included Baba T, Ngongo Dara, Bobo Dimo, Gambian and Senegalese artistes, who all expressed their readiness and confirmation to grace the event.

"We should speed-up to ensure all necessary activities are done on time. Because we are expecting guests from different countries," Yusupha Baldeh, a member told the gathering.

Samba Jawo, lead communication expert for FA said his team has had series of television and radio shows designed to enlighten the public on the upcoming event.

"I have discussed with some people at Basse about announcements and sensitisations of the event in community radios." he said.