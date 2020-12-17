Gambia: SESDO Women's Pre-Season Tourney to Start This Weekend

16 December 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Gibba

Serrekunda East Sports Development Organisation (SESDO) women's pre-season football tournament is set to start this weekend at the Serrekunda Mini Stadium.

Immigration will rub shoulders with Abuko United in the opening game this Saturday at 3pm while Red Scorpion will entertain City Girls on the same day at 5pm.

On Sunday 20 December 2020, Kiteh's will battle it out with Raptim at 3pm while Kinteh's will clash with Prisons at 5pm

Meanwhile, the teams will use the tournament to prepare themselves fit enough for the 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) women Division One and Two league campaigns.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Zimbabwe
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. Warns Mozambique Conflict Could Spill Into SADC Region
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Magashule Must Step Down, South African Ruling Party Says

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.