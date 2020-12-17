Gambia: SESDO Women's Pre-Season Tourney to Start This Weekend

Serrekunda East Sports Development Organisation (SESDO) women's pre-season football tournament is set to start this weekend at the Serrekunda Mini Stadium.

Immigration will rub shoulders with Abuko United in the opening game this Saturday at 3pm while Red Scorpion will entertain City Girls on the same day at 5pm.

On Sunday 20 December 2020, Kiteh's will battle it out with Raptim at 3pm while Kinteh's will clash with Prisons at 5pm

Meanwhile, the teams will use the tournament to prepare themselves fit enough for the 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) women Division One and Two league campaigns.