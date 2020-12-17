Africa: UNAF U-20 Qualifiers - Tunisia Held By Algeria in the Opening Match

16 December 2020
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Hosts Tunisia were held to a 1-1 draw by Algeria in the opening game of the Northern African Football Federation (UNAF) qualifiers of the U-20 Total Africa Cup of Nations, Mauritania 2021, that was played at Rades Stadium in Tunis on Tuesday (15 December 2020).

Algeria took the lead through Mohamed Belloumi after 12 minutes, but for Adam Belamin to equalize at the 33rd minute.

In the second game, Egypt was declared 2-0 losers to Libya, as per CAF COVID-19 guidelines, which requires each team to have 11 players (including a goalkeeper) plus four substitutes to be able to take part in the game.

Egypt's list for the match had only 14 players because of having many players tested positive for COVID-19.

The qualifiers, which are played in one leg robin format includes Morocco who did not play on match day 1.

First two teams qualify to the Total U-20 Africa Cup of Nations, Mauritania 2021.

