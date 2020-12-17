Nigeria: Abducted Kankara Students Are in Zamfara, Masari Tells BBC, CNN

Profoss/Uwe Dedering/Wikimedia Commons
Zamfara state in Nigeria.
16 December 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Urowayino Jeremiah

Governor Bello Masari of Katsina State, on Wednesday night, said that kidnapped students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, are in a forest in Zamfara State.

Masari made the revelation while answering questions on BBC Hausa monitored by Vanguard.

According to the governor, "They are in Zamfara forests. We have got the information. We are negotiating with the kidnappers to ensure the release of the abducted students."

Speaking in the same vein earlier, Masari told CNN's Becky Anderson, same Wednesday, that the location of 337 students who were unaccounted for after gunmen attacked the school on Friday, is now known.

The governor also told CNN that talks were ongoing to secure their release and that the children were safe.

Governor Masari said: "We're not hearing any concrete demand, but we'll make sure that the children are simply back home.

"All the areas have been secured, but the security forces here are not firing because we want to make sure that... we don't get any collateral damage."

Bandits on motorbikes invaded the all-boys Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, taking away hundreds of the students.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Zimbabwe
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. Warns Mozambique Conflict Could Spill Into SADC Region
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Magashule Must Step Down, South African Ruling Party Says

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.