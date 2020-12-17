South Africa: Race Relations Remain Fragile in South Africa, Says Cyril Ramaphosa

16 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Karabo Mafolo

On 16 December 2020, Cyril Ramaphosa made his annual Reconciliation Day speech where he said that the country had done a lot to overcome past divisions, but that recent incidents like the ones in Senekal in the Free State and Brackenfell in the Western Cape show that much work needs to be done to address racial divisions.

Much headway had been made "in overcoming divisions brought upon us by our history," but lots of work needs to be done to address these divisions, said President Cyril Ramaphosa during a 17-minute Reconciliation Day speech which was delivered virtually.

Divisions were distinctly seen when protests broke out in Senekal in the Free State, after Brendin Horner, a farm manager, was murdered in October. There were also protests in Brackenfell in the Western Cape after the EFF protested after a private matric function was organised and no black pupils were invited.

These incidences showed "that the state of race relations in our country remains fragile."

The theme for Ramaphosa's speech was united in action against racism, gender-based violence and other intolerances.

16 December has been a public holiday for the past 25 years in democratic South Africa. "It is a day in which...

