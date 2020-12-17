Gambia: Majority Leader Says National Assembly Will Continue to Serve Supreme National Interest

The Majority Leader and Member for Kombo South Kebba K. Barrow, said the National Assembly will continue to serve the supreme interest of the Gambia without fear, favor or party interest.

Mr. Barrow said this on Tuesday 15th December 2020, while moving a motion for the Assembly to adjourn sine-a-die.

"In line with Standing Orders 54 (1), I rise to move that this August Assembly to stand adjourned sine-die. In moving this motion, I would like to give the Assembly a summary of what transpired during the Fourth Ordinary Session or Budget Session for the period 12th November to 15th December 2020," Mr. Barrow said; that during the course of their deliberations, members considered and adopted a record of votes and proceedings of sittings at the Assembly.

"We have had questions for oral answer sessions with the Minister of Fisheries and Water Resources on matters under his Ministry's portfolio. The following reports of our under mentioned parliamentary committees were also considered and adopted. The reports of the Select Committee on Health and on Matrimonial Clauses (Amendment), Women's (Amendment), Civil Marriage (Amendment), Christian Marriage (Amendment) and Married Women's Property (Amendment) Bills 2020," he said.

Barrow said the reports also include that of the Tourism Committee on the Tourism Offences (Amendment) Bill 2020, and the Trade Committee's report on the Banjul Protocol; that the session also witnessed the laying, consideration, ratification and approval of motions such as the laying of the Draft 2021 estimates of revenue and expenditure of the country from 1st of January to 31st December by the Finance Minister; confirmation of retired Colonel Ablie Conteh as Member of the Gambia Armed Forces Council in accordance with Section 189 (1) (g) of the 1997 Constitution and Section 13 (1) (d) of the Gambia Armed Forces Act, by the Defense Minister.

He said the Appropriation Bill 2021 tabled by the Finance Minister, was passed with amendments, whilst the bills on the Gambia Public Procurement Authority, National Health Insurance, Gambia Information and Communication and the National Accreditation and Quality Assurance Authority, underwent the first and second reading and stood referred to the relevant committees for further scrutiny.

"This August Assembly is here today to commence the motion on the adjournment debate for the Assembly to stand adjourned sine-die. On behalf of both sides of the National Assembly, I would like to seize this opportunity to express our sincere thanks to the people of the Gambia, for the trust and confidence reposed on us in this August Assembly. We re-assure the Assembly's continued resolve to serve the supreme interest of the Gambia, without fear or favor or party affiliation. I would also want to thank the Members for their foresight and dedication to duty, during the course of this long and busy session. I would also want to thank the Clerk and staff of the Assembly Service for all the support rendered to Members during the session. Honorable Speaker, I beg to move," he ended.

The motion moved by the Majority Leader on the adjournment of the assembly, was seconded by the Member for Nianija Amadou Camara, and the Assembly adjourned sine-a-die, without debate. Thus majority supported the motion to adjourn the assembly sine-a-die, without the usual adjournment debate.