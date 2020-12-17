Liberia: Rep. Jones Congratulates Nuquay

16 December 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Bridgett Milton And Jonathan Browne

A major contender in the just ended Special Senatorial election in Margibi County, incumbent Rep. Ivar K. Jones congratulated former speaker Emanuel Nuquay for his victory.

The National Elections Commission on Saturday, December 12, officially announced Mr. Nuquay as winner of the Margibi senatorial seat. Nuquay won with a total of 33,938 votes (59.41%) while Rep. Ivan K. Jones accumulated a total vote of 15,536 (27.20%).

Jones, who won as an independent candidate in 2017, on Friday July 3, 2020 publicly, announced to a gathering of over three hundred supporters that he is officially part of the Coalition for Democratic Change Party.

"Today, we have gathered here to make public our official declaration of membership to the Congress for Democratic Change, so I call on all my supporters across the county to join me on this great move" Jones noted.

Rep. Jones, who is currently serving as Representative for District #2 Margibi County, maintained that he joined CDC since 2019. Speaking to this paper on Monday, December 14, 2020, he thanked his supporters and party for all the support and reposing him confidence to represent the party at the National Legislature.

