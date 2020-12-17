Liberia: Representatives Urged to Elect Crayton Duncan as Deputy Speaker

Liberian political activist Amb. B. Geeplaye Nyenswah is urging members of the House of Representatives to vote for Sinoe County District 1 Rep. Crayton O. Duncan as next Deputy House Speaker, in light of his maturity, transparency, leadership ability and spirit of unity to bring peace to the House.

Amb. Nyenswah made the appeal during an exclusive interview Wednesday, 16 December with this paper via mobile phone ahead of an expected in- house election due among members of the House of Representatives to fill a vacant post left following the election of Bong County Representative and Deputy Speaker Prince Moye as Senator.

"Basically he's a mature person and he has the leadership ability, he can unite the House of Representatives and [promote] the issue of transparency, accountability and responsiveness ... to make sure to help all the committees, chairpersons, the leadership of the House and make sure that the Liberian people's interests are met," he says.

In an exclusive interview with this paper via mobile Wednesday, 16 December, Amb. Nyenswah recalled since Rep. Duncan's election in 2017 as representative of Sinoe, he has carried out a lot of projects in his county. According to him, Rep. Duncan has dedicated numerous projects across Sinoe, beside the district he represents.

Further, he explains that as chairperson on the Committee on Labor at the House of Representatives, Rep. Duncan has handled labor issues, working closely with the Ministry of Labor to resolve some labor - related issues.

Amb. Nyenswah notes that Duncan has a good working relationship in the House, adding that he has the skills to lobby with his colleagues in the House, having served as representative for about three years in addition to serving in other positions prior to his election as lawmaker.

He states that when elected, Rep. Duncan's priority would be about bringing peace and stability in the House of Representatives and working closely with the Speaker and his colleagues to ensure that Liberians' interests are protected in decision - making.