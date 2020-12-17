West Africa: Burkina Faso and Ghana Reach WAFU "B" U-20 Final, Qualify for Mauritania 2021

16 December 2020
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Ghana and Burkina Faso reached the WAFU "B" U-20 Championship final, securing their place in the Total U-20 Africa Cup of Nations, Mauritania 2021.

Both sides won their respective semifinals in the Benin based championship on Tuesday to set a date in Sunday's final.

The Black Satellites of Ghana booked their place after beating Niger 5-3 on penalties at the Stade Charles De Gaules in Porto Novo.

Meanwhile, the Young Stallions of Burkina Faso sealed their final place, after handing favorites Cote d'Ivoire a shocking 4-1 defeat at the same venue.

Goals by Hamed Ouattara, Kouame Botue and Ibrahim Bance helped the Burkinabes to their emphatic victory with Brahima Ouattara getting a consolation goal for the Ivorians.

Ghana were left ecstatic following their hard-fought victory over Niger as they played to a goalless draw in regular and extra-time.

Substitute Frank Boateng scored the winning penalty for Ghana, who scored all their five kicks in the penalty shootout, while Niger's first kick went over the crossbar, seeing Ghana paving the way to the final.

There was little to separate the two sides, but it was Ghana who had most of the scoring chances.

Ghana's first chance of the match fell after 20 minutes to striker Abdul Mugees Zakaria, who rounded two markers to go one-on-one with goalkeeper Abasse Boubakar Issaka, but the shot-stopper used his leg to save the ball.

Three minutes later Issaka had to stretch full length to prevent Mohammed Sulemana from scoring after the midfielder dribbled two defenders and the diving gloves man tipped a rasping shot for a corner.

The Niger goalkeeper's fantastic save led to his injury after landing awkwardly, to be replaced by Oumarou Ali.

There were very few chances afterwards as the game went into the shootout

Despite defeat, the few fans at the stadium broke into heartfelt applause as they cheered the beaten side after the final whistle in recognition of their achievements against the odds.

In the other game, Burkina Faso demonstrated their hunger for victory when they started brightly by dominating the early exchanges.

They took the lead in the 10th minute when Hamed Ouattara took advantage of some poor defending, before Botue outwitted his marker moments later to fire past goalkeeper Souleymane Dao.

The Ivorians restored hope in the 29th minute with Brahima Ouattara converting a penalty.

The Burkinabes returned from the break more focused and extended their lead when Bance scored from the spot in the 73rd minute, before Ouedraogo fired past the keeper from the edge of the box to seal the impressive win.

Burkina Faso will play Ghana in Sunday's final knowing that they both have secured a place in Mauritania next year along with Gambia, Uganda, Tanzania, Namibia and Mozambique who have so far qualified for the tournament.

Niger will play Cote d'Ivoire on Saturday in the third-place play-off.

Read the original article on CAF.

Copyright © 2020 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

