Botswana: Govt Committed to Assist Creative Industry

17 December 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Chendzimu Manyepedza

Gaborone — Deputy permanent secretary - policy development and research at Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development says government is committed to assist the creative industry during trying times.

Bruno Paledi said this officially opening the 2020 Botswana Virtual Arts and Crafts Exhibition themed 'Stimulating the Creative Industry Post COVID 19 on Tuesday.

He said the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic had negatively affected the creative sector and as such, there was need to keep coming up with initiatives that would help them market their products and services to keep afloat.

Paledi said the ministry came up with concept of the Virtual Arts and Craft Exhibition that will run until February.

He said while the visual arts and craft exhibition was the first of its kind, it should not only be perceived as a celebration, rather create awareness about art and marketing initiative that was aligned to the COVID-19 pandemic protocols and experience.

Paledi also said the exhibition was an opportunity for people worldwide to appreciate and experience local culture through the use of information technology.

"Virtual arts exhibition is one effective measure that will economically boost artistes, as artifacts will be bought online by viewers locally and internationally, the money raised will be given to the creators," he said.

He said as most of the visual presentations were spearheaded by the artists themselves, this testified that more could be achieved through virtual platforms.

Paledi said prior to the visual exhibition, Ministry had also organised several activities in efforts to keep assisting artists, saying some artists in Gaborone and Francistown were assisted with recordings to keep them engaged and earning money through their talents during the first lockdown.

Moreover, he said so far, ministry had assisted 11 305 artists at a tune of more than P17 million through the relief fund and more strategies would be implemented depending on the need that might arise.

Paledi also appreciated the role played by different artists in societies, saying they reflect what happens in the everyday life.

"Our emotions respond to the rhythms of arts presented in various forms, artists need to understand this power and use it positively at all times," he said.

