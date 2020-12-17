Mozambique: Stay At Home, Despite the Heat, Urges Health Ministry

Maputo — The Mozambican Health Ministry on Tuesday urged citizens to stay at home, despite forecasts of temperatures of up to 37 degrees centigrade.

In a Tuesday press release, the Ministry advised against people leaving their homes unnecessarily. Staying indoor should reduce risks of exposure to the sun, and to the coronavirus that causes the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

To counter the effects of the heat, the Ministry recommends drinking at least two litres of water a day, and consuming food rich in water, vitamins and mineral salts to avoid dehydration. It suggest avoiding fatty foods, and keeping children in a cool environment.

Summarising the latest Covid-19 developments, a Ministry press release said that, over the last 24 hours, another person has died from the disease, and 40 more people have been diagnosed with Covid-19.

The latest victim is a 74 year old Mozambican man who had been hospitalised in a Maputo health unit. He died on Tuesday, and this brings the total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique to 144. 112 of these deaths (78 per cent) have occurred in Maputo city.

The release said that, since the start of the pandemic, 249,773 people have been tested for the coronavirus, 471 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 171 were from Maputo city, 87 from Sofala, 56 from Cabo Delgado, 33 from Tete, 31 from Maputo province, 29 from Zambezia, 29 from Manica, 27 from Gaza, and eight from Nampula. There were no tests in Niassa or Inhambane provinces.

431 of the tests gave negative results, and 40 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Mozambique to 17,042. Of the new cases, 39 are Mozambicans and one is South African.

23 are men and 17 are women. 24 of the cases are from Maputo city, one from Maputo province, seven from Gaza, three from Sofala, three from Manica and two from Cabo Delgado.

The Ministry release said that two Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital over the 24 hour period, but seven others were admitted, all in Maputo city. Currently, 31 people are under medical care in the Covid-19 isolation wards (27 in Maputo, two in Matola, one in Zambezia and one in Sofala).

The number of active Covid-19 cases has fallen to 1,777, and they are distributed as follows: Maputo city, 1,472 (83 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 94; Cabo Delgado, 79; Niassa, 35; Sofala, 21; Inhambane, 18; Zambezia, 17; Gaza, 16; Nampula, 12; Tete, seven; Manica, six.