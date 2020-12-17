Nigeria Govt Announces NIN Enrolment Centres Nationwide

16 December 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oge Udegbunam

This is coming after a two-week ultimatum was issued by the government to telecom service providers to block phone numbers without NIN.

The federal government has licensed 173 centres and 30 state government institutions to conduct the enrollment of the National Identity Number (NIN) across Nigeria.

This is coming after a two-week ultimatum was issued by the government to telecom service providers to block phone numbers without NIN.

This was disclosed on the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) website on Wednesday.

"The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami), has approved the licensing of 173 Agents and 30 State Governments/Public Sector Institutions to conduct enrolment of all persons including legal residents into the National Identity Database (NIDB) on behalf of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC)," the notice read.

"Pursuant to the above, find the list of all the successful firms who satisfied all the evaluation criteria as stated in the Advert for the Expression of Interest (EOI) of each of the respective categories in full,"

"The Commission congratulates all those who have been cleared to conduct enrollment of all persons on behalf of NIMC for data capture services."

Meanwhile, all registered persons can retrieve their NIN by dialling *346# on their registered phone number for all the major networks.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Zimbabwe
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. Warns Mozambique Conflict Could Spill Into SADC Region
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Magashule Must Step Down, South African Ruling Party Says

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.