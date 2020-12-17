South Africa: Premier Alan Winde Update On Coronavirus Covid-19 On 16 December

press release

As of 1pm on 16 December, the Western Cape has 26 817 active Covid-19 infections with a total of 160 800 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 128 750 recoveries.

The Western Cape Covid-19 data dashboard also features additional data including active cases per sub-district, active cases per 100 000 and 7-day moving averages. Access the data dashboard here: https://coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/covid-19-dashboard

The Western Cape has recorded 57 additional deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 5176. We send our condolences to their loved ones at this time.