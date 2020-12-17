South Africa: We Must Stop Putting a Commercial Value On Wildlife and Embrace Ecophenomenology

opinion

Anthropocentrism and its reliance on the commercial value of wildlife conserves wild animals simply to sustain human trade and consumption. There is no regard for wildlife as an interconnected combination of vital organisms in a broader ecological system that maintains the continued existence of all species.

It is the grim reality that wild places and animals are being destroyed at catastrophic levels by human action. This has occurred largely as a result of unregulated and unsustainable anthropogenic (human-generated) activities such as overharvesting of natural resources, overexploitation of wildlife due to consuming, trading, hunting, poaching; or from human-induced climate change, natural habitat loss and widespread pollution.

Until recently, human awareness of destructive actions was limited. It was in the late 1960s and early 1970s, when philosophy began to seriously address environmental and non-human animal issues in what is now the discipline of "environmental ethics", that we started to become aware of how we are destroying wildlife.

Anthropocentric policies

However, the desire to conserve species at government and intergovernment level still is a human-centred (anthropocentric) one in that the preservation of wild species is predominantly seen in terms of sustaining human economic benefits of using rather than conserving wildlife simply for the...