South Africa: Tweede Nuwe Jaar Minstrel Parade Moved to June 2021 As Covid-19 Spikes

analysis

Covid-19 has claimed the age-old Tweede Nuwe Jaar Minstrel Street Parade celebrations, with the Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association and the City of Cape Town deciding to postpone it.

Cape Town's annual parade of minstrel troupes down Hanover Street (Keizersgracht), putting on a dazzling performance in front of the judges at City Hall and then proceeding down Adderley Street into Wale Street, has been provisionally postponed to 16 June 2021.

The parade, a favourite holiday celebration dubbed the Mother City's own Rio Carnival, attracts visitors from across the globe and the postponement is seen as a huge financial loss to the troupes and the tourism sector.

Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA) director Muneeb Gambeno said: "This carnival has massive importance to our people and in order to leverage the importance and impact that is had in our community, we couldn't simply cancel it. The proposed new date was subject to the pandemic at that time.

"Youth Day, 16 June, and the events that happened in 1976 resonate with the anti-apartheid resistance role that this carnival played, particularly during the initial years of the Group Areas Act when Klopse persisted to parade in areas which became prohibited to us."

Gambeno reiterated that...