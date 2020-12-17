Africa: World Economic Forum Report Points Out Pitfalls On the Road to Economic Recovery From the Covid Crisis

16 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tim Cohen

The World Economic Forum has released a special edition of its renowned Global Competitiveness Report to measure how prepared countries are to rebound from the Covid-induced economic slowdown. The report shows SA is generally ill-prepared - but on some measures the country, surprisingly, outperforms.

While it's axiomatic that the coronavirus pandemic has devastated the global economy, the question remains how well countries are prepared to bounce back. To try and determine an answer to this enormous and difficult question, the World Economic Forum (WEF) has adapted its annual competitiveness report to focus on measures that governments have and should be taking to rebound.

It also measured how well 37 countries have coped with the economic aspects of the crisis, comparing data according to 98 indicators that were then organised into 12 "pillars". It stands to reason that some countries are doing better than others, especially those with strong safety nets and robust healthcare systems.

One additional factor determined how well countries dealt with the economic aspects of the crisis, and that was the extent to which they had previously embraced the digital economy.

These advantages naturally point to areas and topics that countries should be focusing on to effect a...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

