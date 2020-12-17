Nigeria: Kwara Records 30 New Covid-19 Infections

17 December 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Lawal Sherifat

Kwara has recorded 30 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 1,275 with 1,094 discharged and 31 deaths.

Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor and Spokesman for the state Technical Committee on COVID-19, made this known in a statement in Ilorin on Thursday.

"With this, the state now has a total of 1275 confirmed cases, out of which 150 are active and 1094 recovered and discharged with 31 deaths.

He urged the people to abide by COVID-19 protocols as the spread of the second wave was deadlier than the first one.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria

