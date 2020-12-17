Nigeria: Semi Ajayi Gets New Coach At West Brom

The new West Brom manager has worked with other Nigerian players in times past.

Life in the English Premier League has not been easy for Semi Ajayi and his West Brom teammates and that has seen the Baggies fire their erstwhile coach Slaven Bilic.

The club has also swiftly named English manager Sam Allardyce as the immediate replacement for the sacked Bilic.

Bilic's last game as West Brom coach was against Manchester City in which the Baggies surprisingly forced the former champions to a 1-1 draw.

Ajayi was one of the top performers in that game, providing the assist for the equalizer but that was still not enough to save Bilic from becoming the first managerial casualty in the Premier League this season.

With Allardyce now in the saddle, the expectation is high that the 66-year old should be able to change the fortunes of West Brom and at least save them from going down.

West Brom's Sporting and Technical Director, Luke Dowling, said: "In Sam we have a man who has a proven Premier League pedigree with a track record of improving every club he has managed.

"We believe and, more importantly, Sam believes we have a group of players that have the quality needed to give the club its best chance of Premier League survival."

Allardyce is returning to the Hawthorns more than 30 years after starting his coaching career with the Baggies under former boss Brian Talbot in 1989.

The veteran manager has now taken the reins at a record eight Premier League clubs, including Bolton Wanderers, West Ham United, Sunderland, Crystal Palace, and in his last role, Everton.

Ajayi's first training under Allardyce will begin on Thursday in preparation for Sunday's Premier League fixture against Aston Villa.