Tanzania Revenue Authority Officials to Face the Music Over Corruption Allegations

Dodoma — Finance and Planning minister Philip Mpango has directed Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) Commissioner General Edwin Mhede to immediately suspend 22 senior officials to pave the way for investigations into corruption allegations levelled against them.

The 22 include some TRA regional managers accused of dereliction of duty that resulted in loss of government revenue.

Dr Mpango issued the directive on Wednesday during a meeting with the TRA board of directors and management.

The meeting sought to devise ways of improving the business climate in the country and broadening the tax base as part of wider efforts to increase government revenues.

Dr Mpango ordered thorough investigations into the dealings of the 22 officials, who have been accused of, among other allegations, involvement in corruption and failure to effectively monitor the use of electronic fiscal devices (EFDs).

The officials have also being accused of deliberately overestimating amounts some businesspeople are required pay as tax.

"I expect a report on the implementation of this directive within 90 days," the minister said.

Those who have been suspended and their stations include Brighton Kasilo (Tanga), Rogers Mkama (Rukwa), Kwibin Nyamuhanga (Shinyanga), Kabula Mwemezi (Dodoma) and Jacob Mtemang'ombe (Kigoma).

Others are Benward Mwakatundu (Kigoma - Kasulu), Janeth Mlack and Joshua Daudi Samwel (Songwe), Maududi Tingwa (Kilimanjaro), Adam Benta and Adam Ruhusa (Kilimanjaro-Same), Hilda Samuel Mahenge, Ibrahim Lyndama and Geofrey Mwinuka (Njombe) and Alex Chacha (Kagera).

The list also includes Stephen Kauzen, Kimweli, Ngobya, Raphael Meng'alai, Benedict Kasele and Nicodemus Mwandago (Dar es Salaam - Ilala) and Florian Rubambwa (Lindi).

"I'm directing you, the commissioner general, to relieve them of their duties with effect from today. You should also direct the head of internal affairs to investigate them. A comprehensive report on the investigations should reach me within 90 days so that appropriate measures can be taken against them," Dr Mpango said.