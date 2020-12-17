Tanzania President Magufuli Chairs First Post-Election Cabinet Meeting in Dodoma

16 December 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By [email Protected]

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli has chaired the first Cabinet meeting following the October 28 General Election.

The meeting, which took place on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at the Jakaya Kikwete International Conference Centre (JKICC) in Dodoma, was attended by newly appointed ministers and deputy ministers, who were sworn in last week. The new Cabinet comprises 23 ministers and as many deputy ministers.

Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa and Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi are also members of the meeting. Dr Magufuli witnessed the swearing-in of Dr Mwinyi before Chief Justice Ibrahim Juma as a member of the Cabinet.

Opening the meeting, the Head of State expressed his satisfaction with the way ministers and deputy ministers sworn in on Independence Day, December 9, started to implement their duties.

Dr Magufuli earlier in the month swore in 21 ministers and 22 deputy ministers. President Magufuli later appointed and swore in Prof Shukrani Manya as Minerals deputy minister to replace Kilwa North MP Francis Ndulane, who fumbled his oath of office. Prof Manya was sworn in on December 11, 2020.

Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation minister Palamagamba Kabudi and Finance and Planning minister Philip Mpango who were appointed on November 13, 2020, and sworn in on November 16, 2020.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Zimbabwe
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. Warns Mozambique Conflict Could Spill Into SADC Region
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Magashule Must Step Down, South African Ruling Party Says

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.