Tanzania President Magufuli Chairs First Post-Election Cabinet Meeting in Dodoma

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli has chaired the first Cabinet meeting following the October 28 General Election.

The meeting, which took place on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at the Jakaya Kikwete International Conference Centre (JKICC) in Dodoma, was attended by newly appointed ministers and deputy ministers, who were sworn in last week. The new Cabinet comprises 23 ministers and as many deputy ministers.

Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa and Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi are also members of the meeting. Dr Magufuli witnessed the swearing-in of Dr Mwinyi before Chief Justice Ibrahim Juma as a member of the Cabinet.

Opening the meeting, the Head of State expressed his satisfaction with the way ministers and deputy ministers sworn in on Independence Day, December 9, started to implement their duties.

Dr Magufuli earlier in the month swore in 21 ministers and 22 deputy ministers. President Magufuli later appointed and swore in Prof Shukrani Manya as Minerals deputy minister to replace Kilwa North MP Francis Ndulane, who fumbled his oath of office. Prof Manya was sworn in on December 11, 2020.

Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation minister Palamagamba Kabudi and Finance and Planning minister Philip Mpango who were appointed on November 13, 2020, and sworn in on November 16, 2020.