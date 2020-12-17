Tanzania Government Spends Sh7bn On New Textbook Printing Machines

Dar es Salaam — The government has procured ultra-modern, computerised printing machines that will boost production of textbooks in the country.

Actual installation of the German-made, Sh6.93-billion worth machines at the Government Press premises would start on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, a task that may take up to a month to complete.

This was revealed yesterday during an inspection of the facilities by the deputy Minister for Education, Mr Kipanga Juma Omary.

During the inspection, Mr Omary said the minister for Education Prof Joyce Ndalichako, had demanded to know the reasons behind the delay in installation of the printing machines.

"The new modern machines will improve the speed and quality in the production of textbooks. The quality will differ from textbooks manufactured previously at the factory," said Mr Omary.

He further explained that with the ultra-modern machines, the government will now print own educational materials in the country because most of the tools are now available locally.

Briefing the deputy minister, government deputy chief printer John Kaswalala said the new machines would improve Press A's performance, given the fact that they were going to shift from the old facilities that are over 60 years in age.

"The new machines are of high quality, they are very advanced compared to the old ones," said Mr Kaswalala. He detailed that the older machines will be sent to the printing factory under the name Nuru Yetu based in Mbeya Region.

For his part, Tanzania Institute of Education (TIE) executive director Aneth Komba said: "Once all the machines have been installed, all the staff at the factory will be trained on how to use the machines for a period of one month."

TIE was given the mandate of producing and supplying textbooks by the Ministry of Education in 2014. Subsequently, the printing premises were subsequently placed under TIE.