Tanzania: Sh38bn Set Aside to Fight Cancer

16 December 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Dar es Salaam — The Aga Khan Foundation (AKF) and Agence Française de Développement (AFD) have jointly provided a total of Sh38 billion to finance the fight against cancer in all districts of Dar es Salaam and Mwanza.

A press statement released yesterday shows that AFD contributed Sh29 billion while AKF is issuing Sh9 billion to implement a project that is known as Tanzania Comprehensive Cancer Care Project (TCCP).

The four-year project is aimed at reducing the burden of cancer morbidity and mortality in all the 13 districts of Dar es Salaam and Mwanza.

The statement shows the project will be implemented by the Aga Khan Health Services Tanzania (AKHST) in collaboration with Aga Khan University (AKU), Ocean Road Cancer Institute (ORCI), Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH), Bugando Medical Centre (BMC), President's Office Regional and Local Government, and Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children and the Institut Curie as technical advisor and consultant of the project.

It is aimed at tackling the challenges throughout the continuum of cancer care by implementing an innovative partnership that would strengthen and expand the quality, access and capacity of cancer care services in the country.

"The project's four major objectives include; improving and expanding existing oncology infrastructure, building the capacity of staff of the participating institutions, strengthening community cancer awareness and engagement and developing joint research agenda and partnership among the project partners," the press statement reads in part.

Until the end of the project, approximately 1.7 million beneficiaries will be reached in across 100 public health facilities at all levels in Dar es Salaam and Mwanza regions.

As part of the implementation of the project, the Aga Khan Health Services has signed a collaborative agreement with a French Institut curie.

As part of this agreement, cancer experts from the institut will be visiting Tanzania to work with partner institutions on cancer treatment, capacity building and research.

Similarly Tanzanian professionals and policy makers will visit Institut Curie as part of the exchange program for learning purposes.

Institut Curie located in Paris France is a model for cancer centers around the world.

