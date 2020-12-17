Namibia: MPs Urged to Finalise Constituency Fund Bill

OUTGOING chairperson of the National Council Bernard Sibalatani has urged new parliamentarians sworn in yesterday to finalise a bill meant to empower and accelerate development at constituency level.

The proposed law, known as the National council-initiated Constituency development fund bill, was initiated by the 5th National Council and submitted to the National Assembly for consideration during his tenure.

Sibalatani revealed this during yesterday's swearing-in ceremony of new parliamentarians, who will serve on the National Council for the next five years.

According to him, the proposed legislation is intended to initiate mechanisms to financially assist with the implementation of various decentralisation programmes at constituency level.

The bill also aims to provide funding for training in the identification and management of developmental projects at constituency level.

It further seeks to provide funding for small-scale community-based projects to improve the livelihoods of the communities, Sibalatani said.

The outgoing chairperson, therefore, urged new members of the National Council to ensure continuity in terms of engagements undertaken with the line ministries to enact the said bill.

"I have no doubt that the bill ,once enacted, will immensely contribute towards service delivery in the various constituencies," Sibalatani said.

The National Council is the upper chamber of Namibia's bicameral parliament.

It reviews bills passed by the National Assembly - the lower chamber of parliament - and makes recommendations for legislation of regional concern to the National Assembly.

It is made up of 42 members directly elected from regional councils representing Namibia's 14 regions. Each of the 14 regions sends three representatives to the National Council for a five-year tenure.

The ruling Swapo party still occupies most seats in the National Council, despite a dismal performance in the just-ended regional council and local authority elections.

The number of seats under Swapo's command has, however, been reduced from 40 in 2015 to 28. The opposition parties combined occupy the remaining 14 seats.

The Landless People's Movement (LPM), which won four seats in last year's National Assembly election, is now the official opposition party in the National Council with six seats.

Other parties that are represented in the National Council include the Independent Patriots for Change (2), the Popular Democratic Movement - the official opposition in the National Assembly (2), Nudo (1) and the UDF (2).

In terms of gender representation, only six women will be sworn in at the National Council tomorrow compared to 28 men.

The new National Council yesterday elected Swapo councillor for Mankumpi constituency in Kavango West region, Lukas Sinimbo Muha as the new chairperson, succeeding Sibalatani.

Another Swapo councillor, Victoria Mbwawo Kauma, representing Kavango East Regional Council was made new deputy chairperson of the National Council.

Only 10 MPs, who served in the previous council, were returned by their respective regional councils.

The other 32 are all new to parliament.

During his acceptance speech yesterday, Muha urged his fellow MPs to commit to serving all Namibians irrespective of their political affiliation.

"Despite our opposing political affiliations, we should be united by a common purpose of bringing prosperity to the people who have mandated us to make laws on their behalf. It is imperative that we work towards building a culture of excellence, a culture of tolerance and, above all, servant leadership," he said.