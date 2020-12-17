Zimbabwe: Harare Mayor Mafume Denied Bail

Embattled Harare mayor Jacob Mafume has been denied bail by magistrate Ngoni Nduna.

In his ruling, Nduna said he believes state's arguments that the MDC Alliance official was likely to interfere with witnesses and jeopardise state's case.

"The state has shown that no condition is to stop the accused from interfering because he has already done so," ruled the magistrate.

"In this case, there is an existing conditions for him not to interfere. it is therefore clear that this cannot be cured by any other condition but to send him to jail. Imprisonment is the only remedy and the accused is therefore accordingly denied bail so the accused is remanded in custody."

Mafume was remanded to January 28.